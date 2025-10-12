Harish Rao Assures Support To Telangana Workers Stranded In Jordan

HYDERABAD: Former minister Harish Rao has extended assurance to Telangana workers who are currently stranded in Jordan while seeking employment. Speaking with 12 Gulf workers from districts including Nirmal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Siddipet over the phone, Harish Rao assured them that he had brought their difficulties to the notice of the officials of the ministry of external affairs.

He confirmed that the state government along with central ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are actively involved in addressing the issue. Additionally, BRS parliamentary leader Suresh Reddy is in communication with officials from the external affairs ministry to expedite assistance.

The workers have been stuck in Jordan for about a year, facing financial hardships and restricted by their companies from returning home, leaving them in a vulnerable situation far from the country. They have appealed for help to reunite with their families in Telangana.

Harish Rao claimed that all possible efforts are being made to bring the workers back safely and urged them not to lose hope during this challenging time.