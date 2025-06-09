Harish Rao Appears Before Kaleshwaram Commission of Inquiry

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao arrived at the BRKR Bhavan on Monday, June 9 to appear before the Justice PC Ghose Commission probing the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Before leaving for the Telangana Bhavan, Rao addressed the media and said, “We are not in power now, but we will provide all available information to the commission.” The former finance minister of Telangana further said that he was fully prepared to answer all the questions posed by the commission.

“The BRS party has immense faith in the judiciary, the law, and the Constitution. That’s why we are appearing before the commission,” he concluded.

Former minister and BJP MP Eatala Rajender appeared before the Ghose Commission in connection with the Kaleshwaram Irrigation project scam. The Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose, is probing the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.