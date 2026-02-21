Harish Rao Alleges Police Misuse In Municipal Polls

SANGAREDDY: BRS Legislature Party deputy floor leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday accused the Congress government of misusing the police machinery to target Opposition workers during municipal elections.

After meeting 13 BRS workers lodged in Sangareddy district jail, he described the cases against them as “false and politically motivated” and alleged that the police were acting in favour of the ruling party.

He alleged that Congress leaders violated the Model Code of Conduct, citing the movement of a Congress MLA in Medak municipality wards after the campaign deadline. He questioned why no action was taken despite the code being in force.

Harish Rao also referred to incidents of alleged intimidation, including cases filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against BRS workers. He questioned the booking of serious charges such as attempt to murder without medical reports and alleged selective action by the police.

He claimed that complaints supported by video evidence did not result in FIRs and alleged that incidents of damage to vehicles belonging to BRS workers were not acted upon. He demanded that the Director General of Police clarify the instances of alleged selective policing.

Referring to incidents in Kaithanpally, Amangal and Jangaon, he alleged that councillors and members of Dalit communities were intimidated and that no action was taken against those responsible.

Harish Rao said the municipal election results reflected public support for the BRS, stating that the party secured nearly 800 councillor seats and around 20 chairperson posts. He alleged that Congress won certain positions through misuse of administrative and police machinery.

He demanded that the government release Rythu Bandhu payments to farmers now that the Model Code of Conduct has ended. He said the BRS would organise protests if the payments were not credited.

He cautioned police officers against acting on oral instructions and said the party would raise the issue in the forthcoming Assembly session.