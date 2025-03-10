Harish Rao Accuses Revanth Reddy of Cheating SHGs

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS leader T. Harish Rao charged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had cheated women belonging to self help groups (SHGs) on International Women’s Day by claiming that the Congress government had distributed Rs.21,000 crore interest-free loans to them.

Addressing a press conference, Harish Rao said that they had expected that the Congress would honour its promise of providing interest-free loans up to Rs.10 lakh to each SHG. “Instead, Revanth lied about providing interest-free loans to the tune of Rs.21,000 crore. The SHGs have been paying 12 per cent interest for the Rs.16,000 crore loans taken by them,” Harish Rao said.

“The Congress government has extended interest-free loans for only Rs.3,000 crore to Rs.4,000 crore. Even 15 months after coming to power, Revanth has been spreading lies in the same old fashion,” Harish Rao alleged.

The Congress government was only giving interest-free loans of up to Rs.5 lakh each, which was in force even during the BRS government tenure, he said.

Charging that Revanth Reddy had misled the SHGs by promising to make women `crorepatis’ in five years, Harish Rao claimed that the BRS government had distributed Rs.13,000 crore interest-free loans in 2022-23. He accused Revanth Reddy of lying about providing Rs.75 for each school uniform to the SHGS, though the government paid only Rs.50. He demanded that the government increase the stiching charge to Rs.75, as promised.

Shifting focus, Harish Rao charged that the crops are drying at several places even after the state received more than average rainfall in the monsoon season last year due to the lopsided policies of the Revanth Reddy government. “In Warangal alone, the crops have dried in more than one lakh acres. The workers of Devadula project staged a protest for non-release of their wages and not released water for 32 days. Similarly, the lifts of Kalwakurthy lift irrigation project have not functioned for 25 days,” he said.