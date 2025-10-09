Harish Questions Govt Over Delay in Inter Lecturers’ Salaries

Hyderabad:BRS leader T. Harish Rao criticised the state government for failing to pay Intermediate guest lecturers’ salaries for the past nine months, warning that many may quit if the delay continues.

In a post on X, he said even the Chief Minister’s home district, Vikarabad, was facing a financial crisis. He questioned how lecturers could survive or support their families without pay while the state celebrated Bathukamma and Dasara.



Rao said repeated appeals to authorities had gone unanswered, forcing many lecturers to stop attending colleges, a move that could disrupt classes and delay syllabus completion.