Harish Meets KCR After KLIS Hearing

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday spent several hours confabulating with former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao, following the latter’s appearance before the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project barrages.

Harish Rao, after answering the commission’s questions at BRK Bhavan, drove straight to Chandrashekar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli in Siddipet district. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was present at the meeting.

It is learnt that the three leaders, along with legal experts, discussed threadbare the questions posed to Harish Rao by the commission, and discussed the upcoming hearing of Chandrashekar Rao.

Earlier in the day, Harish Rao first went to the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan where he met with Rama Rao and other party leaders before heading for the hearing.