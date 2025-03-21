Harish meets CM setting off speculation

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao’s meeting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the Assembly on Friday set off furious speculation, prompting the former minister to issue a disclaimer saying that nothing more should be read into the meeting other than the purpose it was for., prompting the former minister to issue a disclaimer saying that nothing more should be read into the meeting other than the purpose it was for.

“Our Secunderabad MLA T. Padma Rao Goud wanted to make a request to the Chief Minister about construction of a school and college buildings in Sitaphalmandi and asked me to join him. I accompanied him and the meeting was about the development of Secunderabad constituency. By the time we went in, the CM’s chamber was full and we waited for 15 minutes to have a word with him.”

“The CM passed on Padma Rao Goud’s representation to his adviser Vem Narender Reddy and told him to get work started on the school and college buildings which were sanctioned when KCR was Chief Minister,” Harish Rao said.

Harish Rao made it clear that there was no discussion other than Padma Rao Goud’s representation. “Nothing more should be read into this meeting,” Harish Rao said during an informal chat with reporters in the Assembly lobbies.

He also said that the ‘badey bhai-chotey bhai’ relationship between the BJP and the Congress was yet again revealed in the Budget speech by Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who did not even once point out to how the Centre was not giving funds to the state.

“The Centre ignored Telangana in the Union Budget but Bhatti did not mention anything on this revealing Congress’ ties with its ‘badey bhai’. Even BJP’s Maheshwar Reddy spoke more about the BRS government than the Congress government. Both Congress and BJP have ganged up to throw mud on the BRS, but the people know what the truth is,” he said.