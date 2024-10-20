Harish hits out at Congress for GO 29

Harish Rao made these comments while addressing party workers at Manakondur. “KCR gave 1.3 lakh jobs to the people. Where are Rahul and Sonia Gandhi who promised to implement Six Guarantees? They were nowhere to be seen after gaining power. The promise of providing Rs 15,000 to farmers under Rythu Bharosa is nowhere in existence. KCR did not stop Rythu Bandhu even in the midst of Covid-19. Hence, farmers should come together and seek implementation of Rythu Bharosa,” he said.

The government which was saying that it did not have money to implement welfare programmes, from where ite was going to spend `1.5 lakh crore, he questioned.