Harish hails exemplary Singh, seeks PV ghat in Delhi

Hyderabad: BRS members on Monday welcomed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s proposal in the special Assembly session on Monday seeking that former prime minister Manmohan Singh be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. They also asked the state government to bring pressure on the NDA government to set up a PV ghat in Delhi.

Participating in the discussion, BRS member T. Harish Rao said that Singh’s immense contributions will last as long as history exists. Born in a common family, educated under street lamps, lanterns, and relying on scholarships, he grew up to be an extraordinary person, Rao said in his tribute to Singh.

“Manmohan Singh was a great man who proved his worthiness across positions. He was introduced to the countryֽs politics by Telangana son P.V. Narasimha Rao when he was the prime minister,” Harish Rao said.

Singh’s first speech as the Union finance minister has entered the records as the best speech by a finance miniter in the country, Harish Rao said.