Harish gets HC’s relief against arrest till Jan 9

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court extended an interim order granting protection to BRS legislator T. Harish Rao from arrest in the alleged involvement of phone tapping case till January 9. The interim order, issued by Justice K. Lakshman on December 5, directed the police not to arrest Harish Rao till December 30 2024.

The order was issued by the court while dealing with a petition filed by Harish Rao for quashing a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him on December 3 based on a complaint filed by M Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, accusing Harish Rao of getting the phones of his and his family members tapped.

As the interim relief was to end by Monday, the counsel for Harish Rao on Monday requested the court to extend the interim orders. As prayed, the court extended the interim relief granted to Harish Rao till January 9, 2025.