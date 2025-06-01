Harish Denies Congress Claims of Talk With Etala

Hyderabad:The Kaleshwaram project probe by the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry before which former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is expected to appear on June 5, has set off a flurry of activity within the BRS with former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao set to make a presentation to party leaders on June 2 on the project.

This will be followed by a ‘maha dharna’ at Indira Park by Telangana Jagruti led by party MLC K Kavitha protesting the notices issued to Chandrashekar Rao by the commission of inquiry. Kavitha who had earlier raised the issue of BRS’s silence on the notices, announced the protest plan after the inauguration of the new head office of Telangana Jagruti organization which she leads.



On June 2, Harish Rao will make his presentation to party leaders at Telangana Bhavan after the Telangana Formation Day celebrations by the party. The presentation will have details and facts about the Kaleshwaram project and all the details will also be shared with party leaders to equip them with the information needed to speak on the subject, party leaders said.



Meanwhile, Harish Rao denied TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud’s comments alleging that he met with BJP MP Etala Rajendar secretly to discuss issues related to the commission of inquiry which also summoned Rajendar in addition to Harish Rao.