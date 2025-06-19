Harish Demands Apology From Revanth on SLBC Tunnel Deaths

Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday demanded an apology from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for not retrieving the bodies of dead workers from inside the SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, nearly four months after the February 22 collapse of a section of the tunnel.

Former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao told reporters that, on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS leaders were delighted over deaths of the people. “It is Revanth Reddy who is shameless, who failed to at least get the bodies of still missing six workers out of the tunnel. The CM must apologise to the people for the tunnel collapse and the deaths, and his failure to retrieve the bodies so far,” Harish Rao said.

He also said irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy should have resigned from his post following the accident. “Around Rs 4,000 crore have been spent on the project. Revanth and Uttam are trying to attribute their failure to ensure safety to us in the BRS. And there is no clarity if the project will ever be completed now,” Harish Rao said.