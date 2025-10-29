Harish Chandra Reddy New MGM In-Charge

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Dr P. Harish Chandra Reddy, superintendent of Government General Hospital, Mancherial, as in-charge superintendent of MGM Hospital, Warangal, with immediate effect.

The order, issued by the health, medical and family welfare department, directs Dr Reddy to assume charge from Dr K. Kishore Kumar, professor of orthopaedics, who has been relieved from additional duties at MGM.

The director of medical education has been instructed to fill the temporary vacancy at Mancherial hospital to maintain administrative continuity. Dr Reddy will continue to draw his salary from his original post until further orders. When contacted about his transfer, Dr Kishore Kumar said he could respond after reviewing the file.