Harish: BRS Plans Grand BRS Jubilee Fete in Warangal

Warangal(Hanamkonda): Former minister T. Harish Rao announced on Monday that the BRS will organise a grand event on April 27 in Warangal to commemorate the party’s silver jubilee. Speaking at a press meet held at Haritha Kakatiya in Hanamkonda, Harish Rao spoke on the party’s history and underscored Warangal’s importance as a pivotal centre in the Telangana movement.

Recalling large-scale gatherings such as the “Maha Garjana,” which drew over 15 lakh participants, Rao highlighted the BRS’s instrumental role in the formation of a separate Telangana state, noting that Warangal served as the “fortress” of the movement. The upcoming event will showcase both the 14-year struggle for statehood and a decade of governance under the leadership of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Harish Rao credited the creation of Telangana to major social and historical efforts, emphasising the state’s achievements in sectors like irrigation and agriculture. He praised initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, farmer insurance, Mission Bhagiratha, and Mission Kakatiya for transforming Telangana into a leading producer of paddy, citing 24-hour power supply and reliable irrigation as critical factors.

The former minister took aim at the Congress administration, accusing it of neglecting key promises made to farmers, particularly regarding loan waivers. He criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for what he described as a failure to protect Telangana’s water interests, asserting that the public recognises the difference between leadership that benefits the people and leadership that does not.

Rao reiterated BRS’s commitment to working on behalf of residents, from safeguarding water resources to ensuring responsible use of state funds. “BRS will continue to fulfil the promises made to the people,” he said.

Prominent leaders including former ministers Vemula Prashant Reddy and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary, ex-Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah, and others were present at the press meet.