Harish Accuses Congress of Stalling Warangal Super-Specialty Hospital

Warangal: Former minister and BRS deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao on Monday accused the Congress government of deliberately delaying the completion of the 24-storey Super-Specialty Hospital in Warangal.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the construction site, Harish Rao alleged that the present administration was merely attempting to claim credit for a project that was initiated and largely executed during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

Accompanied by former minister Satyavathi Rathod, BRS district unit president and former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and former MP Maloth Kavitha, he said the hospital would have been operational by now had the BRS remained in power. He criticised the government for focusing only on painting the building instead of appointing doctors and medical staff to make the facility functional for the poor.

The BRS leader also trained sharp criticism on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of prioritising real estate interests over public healthcare. While former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had envisioned world-class medical treatment for the needy, the present leadership was failing to maintain even existing facilities, he alleged. He said MGM Hospital was grappling with several issues and that surgeries had come to a halt in multiple departments.

Harish Rao also accepted the Chief Minister’s challenge for a debate in the Assembly on Godavari river waters, stating that the BRS was ready to present facts. He accused the government of neglecting the Devadula project and alleged a secret understanding with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over water releases.

The former minister demanded that the government immediately recruit staff and open the Super-Specialty Hospital for public use. He warned that the BRS would continue to protest and oppose the government at every step if the interests of the people of Warangal and the state’s farmers were compromised.







