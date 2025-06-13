 Top
Harichandana Takes Charge As Hyderabad District Collector

Telangana
M Srinivas
13 Jun 2025 5:10 PM IST

Harichandana earlier worked as district Collector of Nalgonda and Narayanpet, and GHMC Zonal Commissioner

Newly appointed Hyderabad district Collector Dasari Harichandana (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: IAS officer Dasari Harichandana on Friday assumed charge as new Hyderabad district Collector replacing Anudeep Durishetty. Anudeep Durishetty was posted as Khammam district Collector.

Additional Collector (Revenue) G Mukund Reddy and Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Kadhiravan Palani welcomed her at the Collectorate office in Lakdi-ka--pul before taking charge. Harichandana was Special Secretary to Government, Telangana Roads and Buildings department before being posted as Hyderabad district Collector.

Harichandana worked as district Collector of Nalgonda and Narayanpet. She worked as Zonal Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for over five years and coordinated various infrastructure projects.



