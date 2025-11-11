Hare Krishna Temple To Host 7th Brahmotsavam

Hyderabad:The Hare Krishna Golden Temple is gearing up to celebrate its seventh Annual Brahmotsavam from November 14 to 19. The festivities will commence with the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Moolavar and Utsavar Abhishekam on November 14. Major events include Sri Bhu Sametha Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam and Sri Sri Radha Govinda Maha Churnabhishekam with 108 Kalashas on November 17 and 19, concluding with Maha Samprokshana.

Each day of the six-day celebration will feature special alankaras (decorations) of the deity and continuous Harinama Sankirtana. Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, President of the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, released the invitation and event schedule on Tuesday. He said, “The six days of divine festivities will honour the Lord through elaborate rituals, kirtans and devotional services.”



Govt sanctions Rs 13 cr for flood-hit



Hyderabad:The state government has sanctioned `12.99 crore as immediate assistance to families affected by the recent heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha. Orders were issued on Tuesday to provide financial aid to households whose homes were damaged in the floods.

According to the disaster management department, `15,000 will be given to each affected family. Reports from district collectors revealed that 8,662 houses were damaged across 15 districts during the torrential rains.

The government directed that the `12.99 crore be directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts to ensure speedy and transparent disbursal.

From October 27 to 30, heavy rain lashed 16 districts — including Warangal, Hanamkonda, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Nalgonda — inundating several low-lying areas, damaging houses and disrupting normal life.

Local authorities have been instructed to expedite the enumeration of losses and ensure all eligible families receive compensation without delay.

Shashi Tharoor to deliver Jyoti Komireddy lecture

Hyderabad:Writer and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will deliver the first Jyoti Komireddy Memorial Lecture in Hyderabad on Thursday. The lecture, titled ‘Radical Centrism: My Vision for India’, will explore the idea of political moderation and whether a middle-ground approach can work in today’s increasingly polarised climate.

The memorial series has been instituted in memory of Jyoti Komireddy, a former legislator and women’s rights advocate who passed away in 2024. Organisers said the annual lecture aims to foster conversations centred on empathy, civic responsibility and informed political dialogue.



Tharoor, in a statement, said the invitation carried personal significance, describing Jyoti Komireddy as “a woman of courage, conviction and quiet strength.” After the lecture, he will engage in a dialogue with author and journalist Kapil Komireddy on the challenges confronting Indian democracy. The event will be held at The Park Hotel, Raj Bhavan Road, at 5.30 pm on November 13.







Rajiv Swagruha to auction Hyd plots

Hyderabad:The Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL) has announced the auction of open residential plots in and around Hyderabad, scheduled for November 17 and 18. According to official notifications on the corporation’s website, all plots are encumbrance-free with clear titles.



On November 17, 125 residential plots at Thorrur — ranging from 200 to 500 square yards — will be auctioned, with a base price of Rs 25,000 per square yard. On November 18, auctions will be held for 38 open plots in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda, varying from 200 to 1,000 square yards, with base prices between Rs 20,000 and `30,000 per square yard. Bidding will begin at 2 pm.



Participants are required to pay an earnest money deposit (EMD) of `3 lakh for Bahadurpally plots and `2 lakh for Kurmalguda plots. TRSCL officials said the auction offers a transparent and reliable opportunity for buyers seeking residential property near Hyderabad, backed by verified ownership and clear documentation.





