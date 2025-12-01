Hare Krishna Temple Celebrates Gita Jayanthi

Hyderabad: Gita Jayanti celebrations held at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, witnessed an atmosphere filled with devotion and spiritual enthusiasm, with thousands of devotees gathering to celebrate the sacred day commemorating Lord Krishna’s Bhagavad Gita.

The celebrations commenced in the morning with Sampoorna Gita Parayanam, during which Hare Krishna devotees chanted the entire 700 Sanskrit verses of the Bhagavad Gita.

In the evening, 108 of the most important selected slokas — the Gita’s core philosophical teachings — were recited in a special session.

The major highlight of the day was a specially curated Gita Parayanam where 1,008 students from schools across the twin cities recited 108 key Bhagavad Gita slokas. The celebrations concluded with a Maha Mangal Aarti offered to Sri Radha Govinda and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Dr Soumya Mishra, director-general, prisons, was present at the event. Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, the president of the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, said, “Gita Jayanthi commemorates the historic moment over 5,000 years ago when Lord Krishna delivered the guiding light of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.”