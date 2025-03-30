Hare Krishna Golden Temple Celebrates Ugadi With Bhudevi-Narasimha Kalyanam

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Golden Temple at Banjara Hills celebrated the vibrant Vishwavasu Ugadi on Sunday with grandeur and devotion. The festivities featured the Sridevi Bhudevi Sameta Sri Narasimha Kalyanam, a sacred marriage ceremony that symbolises divine union and spiritual blessings. This ritual was performed with great reverence, invoking the blessings of Lord Narasimha, the fierce yet compassionate incarnation of Lord Vishnu, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, representing the divine consorts of Lord Vishnu.

The temple was adorned with colourful decorations, floral arrangements, and the aroma of incense filling the air, creating an atmosphere of divine serenity. Devotees gathered in large numbers, dressed in traditional attire, to take part in the festivities. The celebration also included the soulful Sri Radha Govinda Sankirtan, where devotees sang and chanted the glories of Lord Krishna and Radha.

The festival celebrations ended with prayers for the well-being, prosperity, and spiritual growth of all living beings.