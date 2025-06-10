 Top
Hare Krishna Celebrates Chida-Dahi Festival

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 Jun 2025 1:16 AM IST

The celebrations began with Japa Yajna, street chanting, initiation ceremony for new devotees, boat festival and concluded with special pravachan

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement celebrated the Panihati Chida-Dahi festival on Monday. It is a major festival in the Gaudiya Vaishnava tradition, commemorating the pastime of Srila Raghunatha Dasa Goswami.

A special abhishekham was performed to the deities with panchamrutam, fruit juices, fragrant flowers, herbs and Navaratnas, alongside chanting of Vedic hymns.

According to Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, the president of Hare Krishna Movement in Hyderabad, “The festival teaches us that the surest way to receive the blessings of God is by serving devotees.” The celebrations began with Japa Yajna, street chanting, initiation ceremony for new devotees, boat festival and concluded with special pravachan.


