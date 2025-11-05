Happy with Portfolios Allocated, Will Work Hard in New Role as Minister: Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, who was recently inducted into the Telangana Council of Ministers, on Wednesday said he is happy with Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises portfolios allocated to him.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he would do his best in his new role as a minister. "Congress party has always been committed to (welfare of) minorities, Muslims. Some people say that there has been no minister from minorities (in the Cabinet) so far, but there have been 11-12 Muslim chairpersons (of state-run corporations)," he said.

Dismissing the criticism of the BRS and BJP over his induction into Cabinet and the portfolios allocated to him, he said it is the prerogative of the chief minister and government.

"I am very happy. I want to work hard for the welfare of minorities and the downtrodden people," he told PTI Videos. Asked whether sports should have been allocated to him as he is a former cricketer, Azharuddin said he would take up the responsibility given to him.

BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju on October 4 said Azharuddin, a distinguished former India cricket captain, should have been allocated sports or any other key portfolio.

On BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy's comments that fewer accidents would happen if the roads are in bad condition as vehicles move slowly and more accidents happen if the roads are good, Azharuddin said the comments are not in good taste and that the MP should withdraw the remarks and apologize.

Azharuddin was allocated Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises portfolios on October 4.