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Hanuman Deeksha Programmes Held Across Nizamabad District

Telangana
26 March 2026 12:20 AM IST

At Neela camp village in Renjal mandal, the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction organised a special programme, where devotees performed rituals and honoured those observing Hanuman deeksha. Anna prasadam was distributed to participants.

Hanuman Deeksha Programmes Held Across Nizamabad District
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Hanuman deeksha programme being conducted at Neela camp village in Renjal mandal of Nizamabad district on Wednesday.— Image by Arrangement

NIZAMABAD: Hanuman deeksha programmes were conducted across Nizamabad district on Wednesday, with devotees participating in large numbers.

At Neela camp village in Renjal mandal, the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction organised a special programme, where devotees performed rituals and honoured those observing Hanuman deeksha. Anna prasadam was distributed to participants.

Sneha Society secretary Siddaiah and others took part in the event. Devotees, including children, attended the programme in large numbers.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
devotees Anna Prasadam 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
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