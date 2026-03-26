Hanuman Deeksha Programmes Held Across Nizamabad District

NIZAMABAD: Hanuman deeksha programmes were conducted across Nizamabad district on Wednesday, with devotees participating in large numbers.

At Neela camp village in Renjal mandal, the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction organised a special programme, where devotees performed rituals and honoured those observing Hanuman deeksha. Anna prasadam was distributed to participants.

Sneha Society secretary Siddaiah and others took part in the event. Devotees, including children, attended the programme in large numbers.