Hanmakonda Farmer Killed in Lightning Strike

HANUMAKONDA: A farmer, Kusa Mahipal, died on the spot after being struck by lightning at Pocharam village in Parkal mandal of Hanumakonda district on Tuesday.

According to locals, Mahipal had taken his oxen to the fields as part of his daily routine when lightning struck, killing him instantly. One of the oxen also died in the incident.

A pall of gloom descended over Pocharam village following the tragedy. Mahipal is survived by his wife and a son.