 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hanmakonda Farmer Killed in Lightning Strike

Telangana
4 Nov 2025 5:30 PM IST

Farmer and Ox Die as Lightning Strikes Field in Hanumakonda District

Hanmakonda Farmer Killed in Lightning Strike
x
Representational Image

HANUMAKONDA: A farmer, Kusa Mahipal, died on the spot after being struck by lightning at Pocharam village in Parkal mandal of Hanumakonda district on Tuesday.

According to locals, Mahipal had taken his oxen to the fields as part of his daily routine when lightning struck, killing him instantly. One of the oxen also died in the incident.
A pall of gloom descended over Pocharam village following the tragedy. Mahipal is survived by his wife and a son.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news lightning strikes Hanmakonda 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Sandeep Erukala
About the AuthorSandeep Erukala

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X