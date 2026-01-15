Handloom Worker Killed in Accident on NH-65

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old handloom worker died in a road accident under Hayathnagar police station limits on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the deceased was identified as Ganji Ashok, a resident of Sansthan Narayanapur village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The accident occurred around 12.30 pm when Ashok was travelling along with his son, Umakanth, on a motorcycle. The duo were travelling from Munuganoor to their native village via the NH-65 service road and moving towards Pedda Amberpet.

When they reached near Seetarampuram Kaman, a scooter reportedly moving at a high speed, collided with their motorcycle. Due to the impact of the collision, Ashok sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police said the deceased was associated with handloom trade. Umakanth also got injured and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Hayathnagar police registered a case and are probing the cause of the accident. Further details about scooter rider and what led to the collision are being examined, police added.