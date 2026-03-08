Hanamkonda Will Transform Into a Model City: Collector Chahat Bajpai

Warangal: District collector and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda) vice-chairperson Chahat Bajpai on Sunday stressed the need for future-ready housing projects to meet the demands of the growing urban population in Hanamkonda.

Accompanied by Kuda chairman and DCC president Enagala Venkatram Reddy, the collector conducted field inspections in Devannapet, Gopalpur, Unikicherla and Dharmasagar villages.

The team also inspected the ‘Ma City’ venture and surrounding areas to assess feasibility for proposed development works.

Officials reviewed potential locations for major infrastructure projects aimed at developing Hanamkonda as a model city, including modern housing projects, sports infrastructure and eco-tourism initiatives.

During the visit, sites were identified for a proposed sports hub and an integrated eco-park. Officials also reviewed plans to develop the Dharmasagar area as a tourism destination.

Bajpai directed officials to prepare detailed proposals and expedite pending works.

Enagala Venkatram Reddy said coordination between administrative planning and welfare implementation was essential to ensure development reaches the grassroots.