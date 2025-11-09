Hanamkonda Maths Teacher Certified as Resource Person

Warangal: Chidurala Srinivas, a maths teacher from Ontimamidipally Government High School in Hanamkonda, has successfully completed a national-level training programme on Careers in Vocational Education and Entrepreneurship at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru. The programme aims to help government school teachers guide students in vocational and entrepreneurial careers.

Recognised as a resource person from Telangana, Srinivas received his certificate from RIE principal Dr Pradyumna Kumar Shetty upon completing the programme, held from November 6 to 8. The training focused on equipping school counsellors with skills to mentor students in career development, skill-building, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said the programme gave him deeper insight and practical knowledge about vocational education and entrepreneurship, which will help in enhancing students’ creativity, skills, and career guidance. He added that such training initiatives are essential for teachers to effectively implement the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the school level.

Programme director Dr Deepika Pradhan, joint director and programme coordinator Dr Sangameshwara, psychology assistant professor Dr Parul Singh (NCERT), and Dr Prapol Chandra, Registrar of Chanakya University, congratulated Srinivas on his achievement.