Hanamkonda: 3-yr-old falls into water tank, dies

Warangal: A three-year-old girl died on Sunday after accidentally falling into a water tank at her home in Ratnagiri Village, Bhimadevarapally Mandal, Hanamkonda District.

Circle inspector G. Divya reported that the girl was playing in the forecourt of her house with another child while her parents, who are farmhands, were outside working.

While playing near the water tank, the child accidentally fell into it. The other girl immediately rushed to their parents to inform them of the incident.

The girl's parents hurried to the scene to rescue her. As they were transporting her to the hospital in an ambulance, she passed away. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.