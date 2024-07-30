Hanamkomda: 13-year-old boy dies at pvt hospital, kin cry foul

The parents and relatives of a 13-year-old boy staged a dharna in front of a private hospital alleging that the boy died after the doctors administered an injection while undergoing treatment in Balasamudram of Hanamkonda district on Monday.



The boy, identified as Bhukya Jeevan, a resident of Manikyam Thanda of Chennaraopet mandal, was admitted to the hospital after he was taken ill on Saturday. After conducting tests on him, the doctors declared that the boy was suffering from low platelet count in his blood and started treatment.

However, the parents alleged that it was found in the test that the boy had enough platelet count of around 1,90,000 against the normal range of 150,000 to 400,000 per microliter (mcL). But their son died only after the doctors administered some injection to him, they alleged.

They protested at the hospital seeking justice and immediate action against the management of the hospital which tried to loot them by giving wrong treatment causing the death of the boy.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot, pacified the protestors and registered a case following a complaint by the boy’s parents. An investigation was under way.