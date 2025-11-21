Half Of Elderly In Hyderabad Suffers With BP, Says Study

Hyderabad: Nearly half of the elderly people in Hyderabad are living with chronic diseases like hypertension and more than one-fourth with diabetes, a study revealed.

According to a study titled ‘Non-communicable diseases and risk factors profiling among geriatric population residing in Hyderabad’, “49.9 per cent of the elderly surveyed had hypertension, 25.8 per cent had diabetes and 44.3 per cent were obese. Women showed a higher burden across all three conditions.”

The study, which assessed 1,320 people aged 60 and above in urban Hyderabad, also found that 12.2 per cent of participants were underweight, revealing a dual burden of malnutrition and rising lifestyle diseases within the same population.

Diet patterns were a consistent concern. Only 41.2 per cent of respondents consumed protein-rich foods at least once a week, while 74.4 per cent reported regular vegetable intake. The authors, Karthikeyan Ramanujam, Joyeeta Thakur, Rajitha Triveni Koralla, JJ Babu Geddam and Samarasimha Reddy N., described this as “moderate dietary diversity that does not match the nutritional needs of an ageing population.”

A statistical analysis showed that obesity significantly increased the odds of hypertension and diabetes. Older adults with an abnormal waist-hip ratio also had higher odds of hypertension. The study’s authors said the findings point to the role of central adiposity and weak dietary habits in shaping Hyderabad’s elderly health profile.

Speaking on the implications, the research team noted that the city’s ageing population needs targeted public-health attention. “The dual burden of malnutrition and chronic disease among Hyderabad’s elderly highlights the need for stronger nutrition programmes and regular screening,” the authors said in the paper.

Nutrition scientists working with clinicians in Hyderabad say better diet literacy can make a measurable difference. Reacting to the findings, Dr Zeeshan Ali, nutrition scientist with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), said, “Poor diet quality is now one of the clearest drivers of chronic disease in Hyderabad. Balanced, fibre-rich meals and practical nutrition guidance at the clinic level can help older adults reduce long-term risk.”

The authors added that as India’s elderly population is projected to reach 34 crore by 2050, cities like Hyderabad must prioritise balanced diets, early detection and routine monitoring to lower long-term risks. The study concludes that improving dietary quality, encouraging safe physical activity and ensuring regular NCD check-ups could help reduce the burden on households and the health system.