Half-Day Schools in Telangana from March 16 to April 23

Telangana
12 March 2026 3:41 PM IST

The Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools under all managements including the government, government aided and private managements shall function from 8 am to 12.30 pm

The Telangana School Education department has informed that the schools will operate half day from March 16 onwards till last working day on April 23. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education department has informed all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers that the schools will operate half day from March 16 onwards till last working day on April 23 of the academic year 2025-26.

The Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools under all managements including the government, government aided and private managements shall function from 8 am to 12.30 pm and mid-day meals shall be provided at 12.30 pm.

The special classes shall continue for preparing class X students for the SSC Public Examination, March 2026. The schools which have SSC examination centres shall function from 1 pm to 5 pm during the day of exams only while remaining days the schools shall follow half day school timings from 8 am to 12.30 noon.

All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers were asked to communicate the orders to the schools functioning under all managements and monitor the same for strict implementation.


DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

