Half-Day Schools in Telangana from March 15

Hyderabad: Half-day schools will begin in Telangana from March 15, as per the orders issued by the School Education Department. According to the directive, all government, aided, and privately owned primary, upper primary, and high schools will operate from 8 am to 12:30 pm, from March 15 to April 23. Students will be provided with a mid-day meal at 12:30 pm and sent home afterward.

The Director of School Education has clarified that special classes will continue for 10th-class students preparing for the public examinations. Schools with SSC examination centers will operate from 1 pm to 5 pm. The half-day schedule will remain in effect until April 23, which marks the end of the 2024-25 academic year. Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Department officials have been instructed to ensure that all school managements comply with these orders.





