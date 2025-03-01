Haleem costs rise as ingredients turn expensive

Hyderabad: Haleem, the much-loved delicacy known for its slow-cooked blend of wheat, pulses, spices, ghee, and generous portions of meat, continues to be a staple at Iftar despite rising costs. Relished for its taste as well as high nutritional value and protein content, the dish has earned a cross-community appeal, with outlets bustling with customers from all walks of life after Iftar.

Mutton haleem remains the top choice among connoisseurs, though some consumers recently speculated that the slight price hike might be due to lower demand for chicken haleem. However, several local vendors have dismissed these claims, noting that chicken sales at restaurants have returned to normal levels.

One popular outlet, Café Bahar, has increased its price by Rs.30 per plate, to Rs.250. “The prices of all the ingredients have gone up,” explained Syed Ali Asghar Bolooki, the managing director of Café Bahar.

Chicken haleem is being sold at Rs 120 per plate, though there are only a few stalls selling it.

Mohammed Ibraham Hussain, another vendor, added, “Before the season starts, our customers are excited to indulge in this seasonal dish. A single plate is priced at Rs.220 and a special plate with nalli and chicken 65 at Rs.800. We are selling 200 kg of haleem daily, and we expect that number to rise to around 600 kg.”