HAL Targets Civil Aviation Growth With Dhruv NG And SJ-100

Hyderabad: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) used the Wings India 2026 aviation event in Hyderabad to signal a decisive push into civil aviation, positioning safety, disaster response and regional connectivity at the heart of its expansion strategy.

Speaking at the event, HAL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Dr D.K. Sunil said the company, long known as a military aerospace powerhouse, was consciously diversifying its portfolio to reduce dependence on defence orders and build a meaningful civilian footprint. Currently, nearly 97% of HAL’s revenues come from military programmes.

At Begumpet, HAL showcased three civil platforms: the Hindustan 228 (H-228) commuter aircraft, the Dhruv New Generation (NG) helicopter, and the Super Jet (SJ) 100 regional jet, which made its debut at the show.

A key focus of HAL’s civil strategy is safety, particularly in rotary-wing aviation, at a time when helicopter crashes in difficult terrain and adverse weather have raised concerns. The Dhruv NG, a civil-certified twin-engine helicopter, is being positioned as a safer alternative for high-risk operations such as disaster relief, medical evacuation and offshore services.

Unlike single-engine helicopters, the Dhruv NG’s twin-engine configuration provides greater redundancy, especially critical in high-altitude and remote regions. The helicopter is equipped with a modern glass cockpit, terrain awareness systems and a civil-certified engine manufactured by HAL itself, ensuring long-term maintenance and support.

The company expects to complete civil certification of the Dhruv NG in the coming months. Its first major civil customer, Pawan Hans Ltd, has placed an order for 10 helicopters, which will be deployed for offshore operations for ONGC between Mumbai and Bombay High starting in the 2026–27 financial year.

Beyond offshore operations, HAL sees strong demand from the Border Security Force (BSF) and state governments like Karnataka and Odisha. The Dhruv NG’s ability to operate reliably in mountainous regions makes it suitable for border patrol, troop movement and emergency response. Its cabin configuration allows for stretcher installations, enabling rapid medical evacuation during disasters, accidents or extreme weather events, an increasingly important capability as climate-related emergencies rise.

The helicopter is also being pitched for heli-tourism, particularly in Northern India, where demand for aerial access to remote destinations has grown. With its higher safety margins and ability to operate in challenging conditions, the Dhruv NG is positioned as a platform that can support tourism without compromising passenger safety.

In fixed-wing aviation, HAL highlighted the H-228, a civil-certified version of the Dornier 228, which has already found success in island and coastal operations. The aircraft’s short take-off and landing capability makes it suitable for remote airstrips and archipelagic regions. HAL has delivered aircraft to Guyana and is expanding its presence in the Caribbean, with similar opportunities identified in Southeast Asia.

The most ambitious element of HAL’s civil push is the SJ-100 regional jet, designed to serve the under-served 100-seater segment for short-haul routes. HAL plans to initially lease 10–20 aircraft to Indian operators to gather operational data on maintenance, reliability and costs, before moving to local assembly and phased manufacturing within the next three years.

By localising production and leveraging existing facilities in Bengaluru, Nashik and Kanpur, HAL aims to lower acquisition and maintenance costs, which are key barriers for regional aviation in India.

Dr Sunil said HAL’s long-term goal is for civil aviation to contribute around 25% of the company’s turnover, marking a structural shift in its business as India’s aviation market expands and safety-driven demand reshapes fleet decisions.