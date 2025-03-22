Haj training camp on March 23

Hyderabad:The Telangana Haj Committee will conduct the 11th Haj orientation training camp for pilgrims on March 23 from 10 am to 2 pm at Jamia Masjid, Darulshifa. Religious scholars will explain the Haj rituals and the process of visiting Madina Munawwarah. Pilgrims attending the session are advised not to bring minor children and to carry a notebook and pen for taking notes. Special arrangements are made for women pilgrims.

Haj committee officials will provide information on travel preparations and logistics for the journey from Hyderabad to Saudi Arabia. Telangana Haj Committee chairman Syed Gulam Afzal Biabani (Khusro Pasha) has urged all selected pilgrims to attend the session to ensure they are well prepared. The committee has also requested pilgrims to follow the official Telegram channel "State Haj Committee for Haj-2025" for regular updates.