Haj Pilgrims Get Last Chance Till Jan. 25

HYDERABAD: The ministry of minority affairs has granted a final extension till January 25 for provisionally selected Haj 2026 pilgrims to complete booking and related formalities.

The decision followed representations from pilgrims and stakeholders seeking more time beyond the earlier deadline of January 15. Pilgrims have been asked to complete bookings and submit valid passports to the concerned Haj Group Organisers (HGOs).

The ministry advised pilgrims to verify the registration status, quota, and approval of HGOs and Private Tour Operators (PTOs) before booking, and to ensure they transact only with authorised organisers.

HGOs have been directed to upload pilgrim details and complete Haj 2026 arrangements on the Nusuk portal within the stipulated time, including securing accommodation in Makkah and Madina.

The ministry noted complaints about HGOs failing to meet requirements and ordered them to resolve issues within 48 hours or face disciplinary action, including quota cancellation and blacklisting. It reiterated that no further extension of the deadline will be granted under any circumstances