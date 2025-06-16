Haj Pilgrims Begin Returning Home

Hyderabad: Pilgrims who went on the 45-day Haj have started returning home after completing their spiritual journey. Pilgrims shared they have received the good arrangements from the Haj committee from handling of the luggage from the Haj house,Nampally to excellent facilities in the Mecca and Madina.

A total of 9,331 pilgrims have travelled to Saudi Arabia from the Hyderabad embarkation point this year, from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other states. The last batch will arrive on July 9. Regular updates of the pilgrims are given by the Haj inspectors to the Telangana State Haj committee.

Haj inspector Mohammed Abdul Jaleel, said: “Each inspector is assigned with the 150 pilgrims. we helped pilgrims with health needs, transportation and guiding them to the destinations. If any issues came up, we coordinated with officials of Indian Haj officials and Saudi officials. As Saudi Arabia implemented strict rules this year we had more responsibility and daily updates were shared to state Haj Committee.”

He said no major health emergencies or issues were reported. A few people had mild health issues which were immediately attended to, Jaleel added.

Syed Mansoor Shah, a pilgrim said: “I first thought of going through private operators as I can afford it. But I choose to travel via the state Haj Committee, and I was surprised by the excellent arrangements.” He said they were given free transport and medical treatment. The Haj inspector took care of all services from providing drinking water to guiding the pilgrims to prayer destinations.”

Mirza Afzal Baig, another pilgrim said, “We did not face any problem, and accommodation was provided close to the mosque which benefitted elderly people. As we were four members from family, they provided a larger room and we cooked our own food.”

Everything was planned by officials. The luggage was checked at Haj House and handed over to pilgrims at their respective hotels. The Haj inspectors took care of everything for pilgrims and helped in getting Nusuk Identity cards which are necessary for entering holy places,” said Mohammed Abdul Khader. “Because of the severe heat, we stayed indoors from 10 am to 4 pm and performed prayers according to the allocated time for each batch.”