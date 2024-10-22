Haj Committee Extends Deadline for Fee Pay

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has extended the deadline for paying the first installment for selected pilgrims. It may be recalled that Maulana Syed Shah Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee, had sought an extension of the deadline.



The deadline to pay the first installment of Rs.1,30,300 is now October 31

For details, selected pilgrims were advised to join the Telangana State Hajj Committee's Telegram channel to receive updates. Alternatively, they can contact the office at 040-23298793 during office hours from 10.30 am to 5 pm or visit the office at Hajj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.

