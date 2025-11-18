Haj Committee EO Safiullah Repatriated Over 'Insensitive Remarks'

HYDERABAD: Telangana Haj Committee’s in-charge executive officer Mohammed Safiullah triggered a row overnight, asking families of victims of the bus accident in Saudi Arabia: “Jale hue tukdo ko kya dekhne jaate?” (“Why do you need to go see the charred remains?”).

The remark, made at Haj House interacting with the families, led to tension and demands for his suspension. On Tuesday, Safiullah, also Telangana Urdu Academy director, was repatriated to his parent department TG Genco.

Relatives of the victims had gathered at the Telangana State Haj Committee office to submit documents and clarify details regarding travel to Saudi Arabia, as the state government had planned to send two family members per victim.

Safiullah allegedly made the remark in a video that later circulated on social media. The statement triggered anger among the grieving families, escalating the situation until other officials and community leaders intervened.

Clarifying to the media later, Safiullah said he had already apologised for the incident.

“Since yesterday at 5 am, we have been working without any rest. One should understand the constraints. This was a very tragic accident. If someone was hurt, I apologise for this. I am apologising for the mistake,” he said.

“The government, on administrative grounds, hereby repatriates Mohammed Safiullah, deputy secretary (non-cadre), TGGenco, presently working as director, Telangana Urdu Academy, Hyderabad, and in-charge executive officer, Telangana Haj Committee, Hyderabad, to his parent department with immediate effect,” the Government Order stated.

The Survey Commissioner of Waqfs, Asadullah, has been given additional charge as in-charge executive officer of the Haj Committee as well as director of the Urdu Academy, until further orders.