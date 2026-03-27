Haj Camp for 2026 Pilgrims on March 29

Hyderabad:The Haj training camp for 2026 pilgrims will be held at Masjid-e-Bughdadi, Nampally, on March 29. Religious scholars will deliver lectures on Mansik-e-Haj and explain important logistical arrangements.

Haj Committee executive officer Md. Asadullah said separate arrangements have been made for elderly and female pilgrims. He advised pilgrims not to bring minor children to the camp.



Minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Haj Committee chairman Syed Gulam Afzal Biabani will attend the seminar.



For further details, pilgrims can contact 040-23298793 or visit the Haj Office in Nampally. They are also advised to follow the Telangana state Haj Committee Telegram channel for Haj-2026 updates.

