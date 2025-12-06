 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Haj 2026 Third List Announced

Telangana
6 Dec 2025 2:38 AM IST

The committee said that seats will depend on the availability at the designated embarkation points and pilgrims could check the status in due course.

Haj 2026 Third List Announced
x
The Haj Committee of India has announced the third waiting list of Haj-2026 applicants.(File photo)

Hyderabad:The Haj Committee of India has announced the third waiting list of Haj-2026 applicants. The committee said that seats will depend on the availability at the designated embarkation points and pilgrims could check the status in due course.

Telangana Haj committee chairman Syed Afzal Biyabani has urged the selected applicants to pay the first and second installment fees by December 15. Following the payment, applicants have to upload the documents on the Haj Committee’s portal or submit the documents at the office by December 20.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Haj-2026 applicants haj committee 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X