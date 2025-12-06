Haj 2026 Third List Announced

Hyderabad:The Haj Committee of India has announced the third waiting list of Haj-2026 applicants. The committee said that seats will depend on the availability at the designated embarkation points and pilgrims could check the status in due course.

Telangana Haj committee chairman Syed Afzal Biyabani has urged the selected applicants to pay the first and second installment fees by December 15. Following the payment, applicants have to upload the documents on the Haj Committee’s portal or submit the documents at the office by December 20.