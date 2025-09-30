Haj Committee Clears Telangana Waiting List Applicants

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has released of the first waiting list of applicant for Haj 2026, including 1,928 from Telangana. The selected applicants must deposit `1,52,300 by October 11; the sum includes the advance Haj amount, miscellaneous dues and non refundable processing fee.

Pilgrims were advised to upload or submit necessary documents, medical screening and fitness certificate at the stae Haj Committee by October 18. Telangana Haj committee Chairman, Syed Gulam Afzal Biabani has asked the applicants to make payments before the deadline and submit the documents. Failure to meet the deadline will lead to cancellation of Haj seat.