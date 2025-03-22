Hailstorm, rains hit districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hailstorms and rains, caused by an atmospheric ‘trough’ districts damaged standing crops and trees and brought down electricity poles on Friday.

Farmers in in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts saw maize, paddy, and mango orchards damaged, weeks away from harvesting their crops.

In Choppadandi market, maize stored in a facility was drenched after the roof was damaged. In Mancherial district’s Laxmattipet, hailstorms flattened maize fields. In Medak and Peddapalli, high-velocity winds knocked down thousands of mangoes, while flowers were washed away.

In Jambikunta, Medak district, lightning strike destroyed a house. In Kagaznagar of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, strong winds uprooted a 150-year-old tree in front of the Pochamma temple.

Electric poles were also brought down, causing power outages in multiple areas. In Dwarkanagar, a house wall collapsed due to gale-force winds. In Sanjeevaiah Colony, fallen trees crushed parked vehicles, leading to traffic disruptions.

The government stepped in to assess the damage and provide relief to affected farmers. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a high-level review meeting with district collectors and instructed them to be on high alert and ensure timely relief measures. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed local authorities to conduct field surveys and submit reports on crop damage. “Every effort must be made to prevent further losses. Farmers need immediate assistance,” she said in a statement.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall was recorded in Satwar, Sangareddy (44.5 mm), Rebbena, Kumaram Bheem (44.3 mm), Pegadapalle, Jagtial (42.3 mm), Dharmaram, Peddapalli (38.3 mm), and Rangampalle, Peddapalli (36.5 mm).

The IMD predicted more thunderstorms across Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Jangaon districts on Saturday. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely in some areas. Authorities have issued orange alerts for high-risk zones and yellow alerts for the remaining districts. Farmers and residents have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and take shelter during severe weather conditions.