Hailstorm, Gales Damage Crops in 3 Districts

Adilabad: Standing crops were damaged due to gales accompanied by hailstorms in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad and Mancherial districts over the past two days.

Officials said jowar and maize crops were affected in several areas, with standing crops flattened. Farmers in Kasipet mandal of Mancherial district said the fallen crops are unlikely to recover and may wither. They urged agriculture officials to assess the damage and submit reports to the State government for compensation.

A farmer from Kanpa Mediguda village in Sathnala mandal of Adilabad district said a portion of his jowar crop had fallen due to the hailstorm and sought compensation for the losses.