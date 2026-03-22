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Hailstorm, Gales Damage Crops in 3 Districts

Telangana
22 March 2026 9:45 PM IST

Damage reported in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, Mancherial district

Hailstorm, Gales Damage Crops in 3 Districts
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Adilabad: Standing crops were damaged due to gales accompanied by hailstorms in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad and Mancherial districts over the past two days.

Officials said jowar and maize crops were affected in several areas, with standing crops flattened. Farmers in Kasipet mandal of Mancherial district said the fallen crops are unlikely to recover and may wither. They urged agriculture officials to assess the damage and submit reports to the State government for compensation.

A farmer from Kanpa Mediguda village in Sathnala mandal of Adilabad district said a portion of his jowar crop had fallen due to the hailstorm and sought compensation for the losses.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hailstorms Komaram Bheem adilabad 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

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