Hailstorm Devastates Paddy Across Sircilla

Karimnagar: A severe hailstorm accompanied by unseasonal rains devastated standing crops across Rajanna Sircilla district in the early hours of Sunday, leaving a trail of destruction and farmers staring at heavy losses just ahead of the harvest season.

The midnight storm, marked by strong winds and large hailstones, caused extensive damage to paddy fields across hundreds of acres, particularly in Konaraopet, Yellareddypet and Veernapalli mandals. In Marimadla village alone, farmers said over 200 acres of paddy ready for harvest were flattened, with grain washed away by the intensity of the rain.

The sudden weather change has left the farming community in deep distress, as months of labour and significant financial investment were wiped out within hours. Farmers in Konaraopet expressed their grief, stating that many had taken loans for cultivation and were now facing total loss as the grain was stripped from the stalks at the final stage.

Affected farmers urged the state government to conduct an immediate crop loss survey and provide financial assistance to help them recover.

The storm also caused livestock loss and disruptions in the Vemulawada region. In Ayyoripalli, a farmer, Ullendula Raghupathi, reportedly lost two buffaloes due to a lightning strike, resulting in a loss of around `1.5 lakh.

High-speed winds uprooted trees in Yellareddypet and Veernapalli mandals, leading to traffic disruptions. Local residents cleared the fallen trees using JCB machines to restore vehicular movement.

With rains continuing in parts of the district, residents have appealed for urgent government intervention. Farmers also demanded that the administration expedite the assessment process to ensure that relief reaches those who have lost both their livelihood and livestock.