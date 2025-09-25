Hafizpet Station Upgrade Nears Completion

Hyderabad: Redevelopment works at Hafizpet Railway Station are progressing rapidly and nearing completion. The South Central Railway (SCR), in a press release, said the station is being modernised at a cost of Rs 29.21 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), aimed at providing world-class facilities for passengers.

Under ABSS, 40 stations across Telangana have been identified for redevelopment with an outlay of Rs 2,752 crore to provide modern passenger amenities and turn them into regional growth centres. Major upgrades are underway at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda and Lingampalli stations as part of the scheme.

Hafizpet station, classified as Suburban Grade-3 (SG-3), is one of the key suburban hubs in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. It caters mainly to suburban passengers and short-distance trains, with an average daily footfall of around 9,000. About 60 MMTS services and eight express trains run through the station.

Officials noted that with the rapid growth of western Hyderabad and its proximity to IT hubs, Hafizpet station is gaining increasing importance. The SCR said the works, once completed, will significantly improve passenger convenience and connectivity for the fast-developing western corridor of Hyderabad.

Facilities planned under redevelopment include: