Haemophilia Society hosts CME, free Factor-8 distribution in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Haemophilia Society Peddapalli Chapter organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme and distributed free Factor-8 medicine to haemophilia patients at the Government District Hospital conference hall in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The event, held in collaboration with NOVA and INTAS, aimed to educate doctors and support haemophilia patients. President Murali Krishna highlighted that haemophilia is an X-linked genetic bleeding disorder that can cause severe joint damage and disability. In Telangana, approximately 1,800 patients are diagnosed, with 120 in Karimnagar and up to 800 potentially undiagnosed cases in the region.

The CME featured a PowerPoint presentation on haemophilia management by associate professor Dr Bandi Suman. The programme was attended by key hospital officials, including superintendent Veera Reddy and RMO Naveena.

Floral tributes were paid to the late Ashok B. Varma, founder of the Haemophilia Foundation of India, with participation from patients and their families. Organisers also urged the government to ensure the availability of Factor 7, 8, and 9 injections at all district hospitals.

Key figures from the Peddapalli Chapter, including mentor Vasudeva Rao, president Murali Krishna, vice-president G. Ramprasad, secretary Dr Srinivas, Mahesh, and Harish, were present at the event.