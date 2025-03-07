Habitual house burglar held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A habitual house burglar was arrested by Hyderabad police for committing a series of thefts. He was involved in as many as 150 house burglaries committed since 1992.

Around 83 grams of gold and 600 grams of silver ornaments, all worth over Rs.12.50 lakh were recovered from the possession of the arrested person Mohammed Saleem alias Sunil Shetty alias Ibrahim alias Setty Saleem, 52, a wall painter and vegetable vendor and resident of Santoshnagar, according to Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad.

Previously, Saleem stayed at Nawab Sab Kunta in Falaknuma. Rao said Saleem, who is City Dossier Criminal (CDC) of Falaknuma police station, was a habitual house burglar and since 1992, he committed about 150 burglaries. In July 2024, the Bandlaguda police arrested him and sent him to judicial remand.

In December 2024, he was released on bail. However, Saleem again started committing house burglaries by night under the limits of Bandlaguda and Balapur police stations and was absconding since then.

Based on information, the police worked out for clues technically and apprehended him at MBNR crossroads at Chandrayangutta flyover. During interrogation, Saleem confessed that he committed the offences after being released from prison.