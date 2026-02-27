 Top
H-CITI Works in Cyberabad Reviewed to Expedite Land Acquisition Process

27 Feb 2026 8:30 AM IST

It was also decided to convene a coordination meeting with Irrigation authorities, CMC engineers, and SNDP consultants to adopt a comprehensive approach for strengthening the nala network within Cyberabad limits

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G. Srijana conducting the second review meeting on H-CITI works and directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process to enable early grounding of projects. (Photo: X))

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner, G. Srijana conducted the second review meeting on H-CITI works and directed officials concerned to expedite the land acquisition process to enable early grounding of projects.

Officials were instructed to ensure better coordination among all wings to achieve project targets within stipulated timelines.

It was also decided to convene a coordination meeting with Irrigation authorities, CMC engineers, and SNDP consultants to adopt a comprehensive approach for strengthening the nala network within Cyberabad limits.


