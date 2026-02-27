H-CITI Project Works Expedited in Hyderabad to Ease Traffic Congestion: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The works of the 'Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure' (H-CITI) project, initiated in the city keeping in mind the future increase in traffic congestion, have been expedited.

As part of the project, the Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar conducted a field-level inspection of the ongoing steel flyover construction works at Mugdha Junction on Banjara Hills Road Number-2 on Friday. He supervised the construction site along with senior police officials, and representatives of the GHMC and Megha Engineering.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that these works were being carried out with the aim of establishing a signal-free road network in the city. He said that a total of seven flyovers and underpasses will be constructed over the next two years, specifically to ensure signal-free traffic flow around KBR Park.

He explained that these constructions were being undertaken in a phased and well-planned manner, in coordination with the GHMC, the State government, and the Police department, to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public.

As part of the initiative, he mentioned that the construction work for six pillars on the route from Mugdha Junction towards KBR Park will commence from Friday night itself.

Sajjanar clarified that the works will be carried out intensively during the night hours to avoid traffic disruptions during the daytime. There will be minor inconvenience on the road only until the foundation works are completed, after which vehicular movement will continue as usual, he assured.

He explained that once this prestigious project is completed, the surroundings of KBR Park will completely transform into signal-free junctions, thereby facilitating smooth and rapid transit to the Central, Eastern, and Western parts of the city.

In view of the construction works, traffic restrictions will be in effect on the respective routes, and he advised motorists to plan their travel time in advance. He urged the public to use public transport as much as possible to avoid traffic congestion.

Based on an assessment of the situation for the first two to three days after the commencement of the works, necessary route modifications will be made, and updated traffic advisories will be issued from time to time.

He appealed to motorists and citizens to cooperate with the officials during the execution of these works, which are intended for the city's overall development.