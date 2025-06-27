H-CITI is a Game-changer in Hyderabad’s Development: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister Duddhilla Sridhar Babu on Thursday described the ‘H-CITI’ project as a game-changer in Hyderabad’s development journey.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a major road widening initiative from NH-65 to Ameenpur — undertaken at a cost of Rs.45 crore, the minister said that the project aligns with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision to transform Hyderabad into a national role model for urban excellence.

“The H-CITI project was launched with an outlay of Rs.7,032 crore to build flyovers, underpasses, and expand key road corridors,” he said. “Our goal is to reduce traffic congestion, cut down travel time, improve road connectivity, and develop the city in an environmentally sustainable manner. With the city's population growing rapidly, such interventions are crucial to easing urban pressure and ensuring a high quality of life for citizens,” Sridhar Babu said.

He further noted that the government has already planned to deploy 1,000 electric buses under TSRTC, and an additional 800 e-buses are being considered as per Revanth Reddy’s commitment. The central government has also shown willingness to collaborate on this front.

AI-enabled traffic signal systems are being introduced, and EV charging stations will be established in key locations to promote the use of electric vehicles. The government is also prioritising pedestrian safety using cutting-edge technology, he added.

He emphasised that the government's approach to development is inclusive, not restricted to a few zones. "While some individuals are intentionally spreading misinformation, the people have witnessed their actions in the HCU land issue. We are undeterred. Our only goal is development, people-centric, and equitable manners," he explained.